Mercedes-Benz EQA Electric SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 66 Lakh

The Mercedes-Benz EQA is introductorily priced at Rs. 66 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

After its India debut a week earlier, the Mercedes-Benz EQA is now launched in India and is introductorily priced at Rs. 66 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is the most affordable compact crossover that Mercedes has to offer in the country and is based on the same platform as the GLA, which was launched earlier in the year. The EQA is the fourth battery electric vehicle (BEV) from Mercedes-Benz in India after the EQB, EQE and the EQS. Mercedes plans to launch two more EVs in India by the end of 2024, which are the Maybach EQS EV and the electric G-Class or the Gelandewagen. Bookings for the EQA have already begun and deliveries are likely to begin from end of 2024 or beginning 2025.

The Mercedes-Benz EQA gets a 70.5 kWh battery pack which offers a WLTP range of 560 km and the real-world range should be about 450 odd km. The battery can be charged from 0-100 in a little over seven hours, with a regular 11 kW AC wallbox charger and if you do get access to a 100 kW DC fast charger, then 10-80 per cent charge is done in less than 40 minutes. The powertrain makes 140 kW and 385 Nm of peak torque and the 0-100 kmph sprint takes around 8.6 seconds. The car can do a top speed of 160 kmph.

The cabin is similar to the GLA, with the twin 10.25-inch screens and the star pattern on the dashboard and door trims. You also get the second generation MBUX system that includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with a 12-speaker Burmester audio system which will make audiophiles happy. Then there's 64-colour ambient lighting, a customisable head-up display and front seat massage function. In terms of safety equipment, the car gets 7 airbags including a knee airbag for the driver, electronics driver assistance systems like active brake assist, car-to-X communication and run-flat tyres.

The EQA goes up against established rivals such as the BMW iX1, Volvo C40 Recharge, Kia EV6 and even the Hyundai Ioniq 5.