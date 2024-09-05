Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV Launched In India At Rs 2.25 Crore

Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday launched its flagship electric offering, the Maybach EQS 680 SUV at Rs 2.25 crore (ex-showroom) in the ultra-luxury segment. The battery electric portfolio from the German automaker now has five models, comprising EQA, EQB, EQE, EQS sedan, and Maybach EQS 680.

Range and battery:

Mercedes Maybach packs a massive 107.8 kWh battery pack, promising 611 kilometres on a single charge. The dual-motor setup is power rated at 484 kW and 950 Nm. Maybach EQSS 680 can do a 0-100 kmph in 4.4 seconds and the top speed is rated at 210 kmph. The battery can be recharged using a 200 kW fast charger, allowing 10 to 80 per cent in 31 minutes.

Design:

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV features the Mercedes star prominently on the hood. Chrome-plated filigree slats accentuate the bumper's air intake, while the classic MAYBACH lettering is subtly integrated into a chrome strip aligned with the continuous digital headlights.

The Maybach pattern appears in trim parts of the side bumper and is projected on the doors. Side features include chrome surrounds on the windows and a B-pillar and Maybach emblem on the D-pillar. The pronounced wheel arches are complemented by high-gloss black cladding, exclusive 21 or 22-inch alloy wheels, and illuminated running boards with anodized aluminium treads. At the rear, continuous light strip rear lights and chrome accents on the tailgate, rear apron, and spoiler lip highlight the SUV's exclusivity. The model offers a two-tone paintwork in five combinations

Cabin And Features:

Maybach EQS 680 features the MBUX Hyperscreen with a “zero layer” interface. Highlights include an animated instrument cluster in “MAYBACH” mode, with rose gold surrounds. The rear passengers enjoy two 11.6-inch displays, including a rear tablet for remote control and MBUX Interior Assist for gesture-based functions. The standard executive seats feature ventilation, massage functions, and neck and shoulder heating, along with a calf massage and chauffeur package.

Ambient Lighting extends throughout the vehicle, including the roof liner and behind the rear seats, with Active Ambient Lighting offering 253 controllable LEDs and 64 colour options. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV delivers a superior audio experience with the standard Burmester 4D surround sound system and Dolby Atmos technology, featuring 15 speakers, bass speakers, 3D speakers, and seat exciters.

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV debuts the brand's first use of vegetable-tanned Nappa leather, utilising coffee bean shells as tanning agents and plant-based fat liquoring agents. This process eliminates the need for salt, saving approximately 45 kilograms per vehicle. The Maybach EQS SUV also incorporates resource-saving materials like secondary steel and recycled aluminium and features net carbon-neutral production for the vehicle and its battery.