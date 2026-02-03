Mercedes-AMG Petronas Launches W17 F1 Car Ahead Of 2026 Season

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team has officially begun its journey toward the 2026 Formula 1 season with a digital unveiling of the Mercedes AMG F1 W17 E PERFORMANCE. The launch highlighted sweeping changes ahead, as new technical regulations will reset the sport. Mercedes framed the W17 as the result of a complete rethink across power unit, chassis, aerodynamics, and operations. Team Principal Toto Wolff called 2026 a decisive turning point for both the team and Formula 1.

At the heart of the W17 project is a brand-new hybrid power unit built by Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains to meet the 2026 regulations. It delivers an almost 50:50 balance between combustion and electric output, eliminates the MGU-H, and boosts MGU-K power from 120 kW to 350 kW-demanding fresh strategies for energy recovery and deployment. Running on advanced sustainable fuel co-developed with Petronas, the unit is designed as a drop-in solution to cut lifecycle carbon impact without sacrificing performance.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio-N Facelift To Skip Triple-Screen Layout, For A Free-Standing Touchscreen Display

Mercedes also highlighted that the cooling system and aerodynamics were designed in parallel with the power unit, ensuring durability and efficiency under all conditions-from heavy braking zones to sustained full-throttle runs.

The W17 has been developed to meet the new chassis rules, which shorten the wheelbase by 200 mm, reduce width by 100 mm, and lower minimum weight by about 30 kg. Active aerodynamics, with movable front and rear wings, will balance drag and downforce across straights and corners. Other updates include slimmer tyres to cut drag and mass, revised suspension geometry, and the removal of DRS-replaced by enhanced energy deployment through Boost and Overtake modes to keep racing competitive.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Driver Lineup

For 2026, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli continue as the team's race drivers after a strong season together in 2025. George secured two victories and finished fourth in the Drivers' Championship, while rookie Kimi impressed with multiple podiums and his first Sprint pole in Miami. Meanwhile, Fred Vesti, a graduate of the junior programme, steps up as Third Driver, combining simulator duties and race-weekend support with an active campaign in IMSA.