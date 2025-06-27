Mercedes-AMG GT 63, GT 63 Pro Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 3 Crore

Mercedes-Benz India has reintroduced the AMG GT nameplate in the Indian market. This performance-oriented coupe has returned to the Indian market after a hiatus of three years. The AMG GT 63 comes at an introductory price of Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom), while the higher spec AMG GT 63 Pro comes at Rs 3.65 crore (ex-showroom). These models have been launched as part of the German automaker's plan to add 8 models to its lineup. It follows the introduction of EQS SUV 450, Maybach SL 680, and G Class Electric. The deliveries are scheduled to begin by the end of the year for the GT 63 and the GT 63 Pro by the end of the next year.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 is powered by a 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 engine that produces 585 hp and 800 Nm of torque. This engine is coupled with an AMG-tuned 9-speed automatic transmission and a 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system. The brand claims that it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds, achieving a top speed of 315 kmph, thus outperforming the previous AMG GT-R, which was the most aggressive road-legal model available in India.

For those seeking an even more performance-oriented experience, there is the AMG GT 63 Pro, a more powerful and track-ready version of the standard model. Although it maintains the same 4.0-liter V8 engine and drivetrain, the power output increases to 612 bhp and 850 Nm, reducing the 0-100 kmph time of 3.1 seconds and raising the top speed slightly to 317 kmph. The Pro variant is equipped with additional aerodynamic enhancements for improved cooling and high-speed stability, larger wheels, ceramic composite brakes, and distinctive paint options to set it apart from the standard version.

In terms of appearance, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 features numerous design updates compared to the first-generation model, with a larger overall size. Specifically, it's 182 mm longer, 45 mm wider, and 66 mm taller, and it has a wheelbase that is 70 mm longer. Additionally, there are exterior modifications aimed at enhancing the car's aerodynamic efficiency, like an active rear wing. It can be upgraded using an aerodynamics package.

This design is complemented by paint scheme options like Sun Yellow Solid, High Tech Silver, Selenite Grey, Spectral Blue, and Obsidian Black. There are also three Manufaktur options: Patagonia Red Bright, Opalith White Bright, and Alpine Grey Solid.

On the inside, the performance-oriented car gets a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, 11.6-inch freestanding infotainment display, AMG performance steering, and Burmester sound system. For the AMG GT 63 Pro variant, the brand offers an aluminium package covering the centre console. Furthermore, the steering gets microfiber inserts. All of this is complemented by various colours for the Nappa leather upholstery.