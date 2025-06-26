Mercedes-AMG GT 63, GT 63 Pro To Launch In India Tomorrow: All You Need To Know

Mercedes-Benz India has prepared the stage for the launch of the AMG GT 63 4Matic+ and the AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ on June 27 (tomorrow). This launch is a part of the brand's strategy to add 8 models to its lineup. With the launch of the aforementioned models, the brand will be halfway through its goal, considering that they will be fourth and fifth in the series. Before this, the brand had already launched EQS SUV 450, Maybach SL 680, and G Class Electric. Here are details of the upcoming models you need to know.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63

The latest Mercedes-AMG GT 63 was revealed in August 2023. It features numerous design updates compared to the first-generation model, with a larger overall size. Specifically, it's 182 mm longer, 45 mm wider, and 66 mm taller, and it has a wheelbase that is 70 mm longer. Additionally, there are exterior modifications aimed at enhancing the car's aerodynamic efficiency. But it maintains a connection to its legacy, showcasing similarities to its predecessor.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 585 hp and 800 Nm of maximum torque. This powertrain is coupled with a new 9-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which delivers power to all four wheels using the brand's 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system. With this performance, the vehicle can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. The top speed is capped at 315 km/h.

New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro also boasts a more powerful variant of the same V8 engine. In this model, the engine generates 612 hp and 850 Nm of maximum torque, resulting in an increase of 27 hp and 50 Nm. Despite this power enhancement, the acceleration figures remain unchanged while the top speed is elevated to 317 km/h.

The GT Pro variant of the vehicle features improved engine cooling, larger brakes, enhanced tyres, and lighter wheels. Furthermore, the aerodynamics have been refined, reducing front lift by 30 kg and increasing downforce by 15 kg compared to the GT 63.