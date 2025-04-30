New Mercedes-AMG GT 63, GT Pro To Launch In India On June 27

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro
The Indian market will see the launch of the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4Matic+ and the AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ on June 27. This comes as part of the brand's strategy to launch 8 models in 2025. It is to be noted that these performance-oriented models will be the fourth and fifth models described in the goal following the launch of the EQS SUV 450, Maybach SL 680, and G Class Electric. Furthermore, it revives the flagship model in the country, which was discontinued in 2020.
Also Read: Aston Martin DBX S Breaks Cover With More Powerful V8
Powering the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 will be a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, which kicks out 585 hp of power and 800 Nm of peak torque. The power unit is paired with a new 9-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, powering all four wheels using the automaker's 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system. Using this power, the car can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds. The top speed is limited to 315 kmph.
The GT Pro version of the car also gets engine cooling, bigger brakes, better tyres, and lightweight wheels. Additionally, the aerodynamics have also been improved with front lift reduced by 30 kg, while the downforce has been increased by 15 kg compared to the GT 63.
New Mercedes-AMG GT 63The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 was unveiled back in August 2023. It brings tons of changes in design over the first-gen model, with an increase in size. Specifically, it is 182 mm longer, 45mm wider, and 66mm taller, with a wheelbase that is 70mm longer. Furthermore, there are changes on the outside aimed at improving the aerodynamic efficiency of the car. However, the car stays true to its roots, displaying similarities to its predecessor.
Also Read: Aston Martin DBX S Breaks Cover With More Powerful V8
Powering the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 will be a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, which kicks out 585 hp of power and 800 Nm of peak torque. The power unit is paired with a new 9-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, powering all four wheels using the automaker's 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system. Using this power, the car can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds. The top speed is limited to 315 kmph.
New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 ProThe Mercedes-AMG GT 63 gets a more powerful version of the same V8 engine. In this car, the unit puts out 612 hp of power and 850 Nm of peak torque, which translates to an increase of 27 hp and 50 Nm. Even with this power bump, the acceleration figures are the same while the top-speed is higher at 317 kmph.
The GT Pro version of the car also gets engine cooling, bigger brakes, better tyres, and lightweight wheels. Additionally, the aerodynamics have also been improved with front lift reduced by 30 kg, while the downforce has been increased by 15 kg compared to the GT 63.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world