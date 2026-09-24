Maxvolt Energy Targets 12.5 GWh Capacity With New Battery Facility In Aligarh

Maxvolt Energy Industries Ltd. has commenced work on a new ₹700-crore battery manufacturing facility in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, as part of its capacity expansion plans and entry into the four-wheeler EV battery segment. The project was formally inaugurated with a Bhoomi Pujan ceremony attended by senior Uttar Pradesh government officials, company executives and industry stakeholders.

Spread across nearly six acres, the upcoming facility will be developed in two phases, each with a planned capacity of 5 GWh annually. Once fully operational, the Aligarh plant will contribute 10 GWh of annual battery production capacity. Combined with Maxvolt's existing Duhai facility, the company expects its total planned manufacturing capacity to reach 12.5 GWh per year.

The new plant will manufacture battery packs for a broad range of applications including electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, energy storage systems, telecom infrastructure and power backup solutions. Maxvolt said dedicated OEM production lines will also enable it to produce battery packs tailored to customer requirements.

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According to the company, the facility will support battery solutions ranging from 1 kW to 5 MW and will feature battery management systems (BMS) compatible with slow-charging as well as L3 and L5 fast-charging applications. The expansion will also mark Maxvolt's entry into the four-wheeler EV battery space, complementing its existing portfolio of battery packs for two- and three-wheelers.

The Aligarh project represents one of the larger battery manufacturing investments announced in Uttar Pradesh. At full capacity, Maxvolt estimates the facility could generate annual revenues of more than ₹6,800 crore. The company expects the project to create between 1,500 and 2,000 direct jobs and up to 10,000 indirect employment opportunities across manufacturing, engineering, logistics and related industries.

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Maxvolt said the new facility is being built to cater to rising demand from multiple sectors rather than a single vehicle category. The company cited growing battery requirements across electric mobility, stationary energy storage, telecom networks and backup power systems as key drivers behind the investment.

The expansion comes as India continues to increase domestic battery manufacturing capacity to support the growth of electric mobility and energy storage. Maxvolt currently operates through a network of more than 950 dealers across 22 states and partners with over 30 OEMs. The company also plans to strengthen its battery recycling operations through its recycling arm, ReEarth, which aims to recover up to 500,000 batteries annually by 2030 through a network of more than 100 collection centres.

Maxvolt said its battery packs are manufactured in compliance with AIS 156 safety requirements and are developed under an ISO 9001:2015-certified quality management system. The company is also working with auto-component partners to enhance battery safety and expand its research and development capabilities.