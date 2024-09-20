Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Edition Launched At Rs 5.65 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki India has launched the WagonR Waltz Edition at a starting price of Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a cosmetic update with additional accessories and new features over the plain variant that it's based upon. It will be available in a choice of three variants- LXi, VXi and ZXi. Let's take a look at what's on offer in the WagonR Waltz Edition.

The WagonR Waltz gets an updated chrome grille, fog lamps with chrome garnish, bumper protectors, wheel arch cladding, side skirts with side body mouldings on the outside. On the inside, it gets an interior styling kit such as new floor mats and seat covers. The additional features such as a 6.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, speakers, security system, and a reverse parking camera.

The safety features on offer remain the same which includes dual airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Hill-Hold.

The WagonR Waltz Edition comes with a choice of both the 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines along with the 5-speed manual and the AMT option. It will also be available with the CNG bi-fuel variants. The claimed mileage for petrol is 25.19 kmpl and 33.48 km/kg.

The WagonR competes against the likes of Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter and the Maruti Suzuki Celerio.