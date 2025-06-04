Maruti Suzuki To Invest Rs 925 Crore In Solar Power, Targets 319 MWp By FY'31

Maruti Suzuki has now announced that it is set to enhance the usage of renewable energy in its operations. Maruti Suzuki India Limited has now geared up for the expansion of its solar capacity by 30MWp with two new projects. The Company commissioned a 20MWp solar power project at its new facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana, and added another 10MWp solar capacity to its Manesar facility. With these additions, MSIL's total solar capacity across its locations has increased from 49MWp to 79MWp in the last one year.

Besides, the company is also increasing the share of green power sourced from the State Electricity Boards for its consumption. The brand says that these initiatives in solar power and green power will help the company meaningfully shift its dependence toward renewable energy. With this significant step of solar capacity expansion, the Company has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. These initiatives are aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #7.

Speaking on the Company's green energy initiatives, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Aligned with our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation's Environment Vision 2050i and the Government of India's focus on renewable energy, we are systematically enhancing the use of renewable energy in our operations. By FY2030- 31, Maruti Suzuki plans to reach 319MWp of solar capacity, backed by an investment of over Rs 925 crore. As we scale up production to four million units, we are committed to matching that growth with equally ambitious sustainable energy practices. This solar power expansion is a crucial step towards creating a cleaner, more sustainable energy ecosystem and contributes positively to the environment."

He added, "Through sustained efforts, the share of renewable sources of energy in total electricity consumption is expected to reach nearly 85% by FY2030- 31.

This project by Maruti Suzuki is also going to contribute parts to India's commitment to the Paris Agreement. The sustainable development commitment by the nation aims at achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.