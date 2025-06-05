Maruti Suzuki Ships 5 Lakh Vehicles Via Indian Railways In FY 2024-25

Maruti Suzuki India has achieved a new milestone by shipping over 5.18 lakh vehicles through Indian Railways in the financial year 2024-2025. This contributes to the automaker's efforts towards sustainable operations while also marking the brand's highest-ever annual rail dispatch volume. It accounts for the brand's nearly 25 per cent in total vehicle dispatches in the fiscal year.



Maruti Suzuki claims that by using the railway network, they have effectively prevented more than 180,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂e) emissions and conserved upwards of 63 million liters of fuel. The company currently employs rail transportation to serve over 600 cities throughout India, utilizing more than 20 logistics hubs. Additionally, export operations are supported by railway connectivity at ports such as Mundra and Pipavav, furthering the company's efforts to reduce its environmental footprint.

Also Read: Actor Ajith Kumar Brings Home Rare McLaren Senna Hypercar



Maruti Suzuki also claims that they have been a pioneer in adopting railway logistics, becoming the first Indian automobile manufacturer to obtain an Automobile-Freight-Train-Operator (AFTO) license in 2013. Since that time, the company has dispatched approximately 2.4 million vehicles via rail, marking an eightfold increase since the fiscal year 2014-15.

In 2024, the company reached another significant milestone when the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India inaugurated the nation's first in-plant railway siding at Maruti Suzuki's manufacturing facility in Gujarat. Currently, the company operates over 40 flexi-deck rakes, with each capable of transporting around 300 vehicles per journey.

Speaking on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Reducing carbon emissions is a top priority for us, both in our products and in our operations. Maruti Suzuki was the first company in India to obtain an Automobile-Freight-Train-Operator license, in 2013. Since then, we have dispatched nearly 24 lakh vehicles through rail mode. By FY 2030-31, we plan to increase the share of vehicle dispatches through railways to 35%.”