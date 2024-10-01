Maruti Suzuki Sales Rise Marginally; Every 3rd Car Sold Is Now CNG-Powered

Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced its sales figures for September 2024, reporting a total of 1,84,727 units sold during the month. Resultantly, the company recorded an increase of 2 per cent on YoY basis. This includes domestic sales of 1,48,061 units, sales to other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) of 8,938 units, and exports of 27,728 units. The brand further revealed that every 3rd car sold is now a CNG vehicle. Also, this is the first time ever that Maruti Suzuki managed to cross the 50,000 mark for CNG car sales with a wholesale figure of 53,341 units. In fact, the company recorded sales of 4,471 units of the newly-launched Swift CNG.

Segment-wise Breakdown

The mini and compact segments, comprising models such as the Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, saw a total of 70,843 units sold in September 2024, down from 78,902 units in September 2023. The mid-size Ciaz contributed with 662 units, reflecting a significant decrease from 1,491 units sold in the same period last year.

Maruti Suzuki's utility vehicle (UV) segment performed well, recording a growth with 61,549 units sold, compared to 59,272 units in September 2023. This segment includes popular models such as the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, and XL6.

In the van segment, represented solely by the Eeco, Maruti Suzuki sold 11,908 units, showing a slight increase over last year's 11,147 units. The company's light commercial vehicle, the Super Carry, saw a total of 3,099 units sold, reflecting a growth from 2,294 units sold in September 2023.

Year-to-Date Performance

For the April-September period of FY 2024-25, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 8,44,614 domestic passenger vehicles, compared to 8,73,107 units sold in the same period of FY 2023-24. This slight dip can be attributed to lower sales in the mini and compact car segments, despite steady growth in the utility vehicle segment.

Exports and OEM Sales

Exports stood at 27,728 units in September 2024, up from 22,511 units in September 2023, indicating strong international demand. Sales to other OEMs also rose significantly, reaching 8,938 units, compared to 5,726 units last year.