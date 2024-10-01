Hyundai Takes Second Spot In Monthly Sales For Sept'24, Sold 64,201Units

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), registered total sales of 64,201 units in the month of September 2024. The company sold 51,101 units in the domestic market, while it shipped 13,100 units overseas. HMIL achieved total YTD sales (Jan-Sep 2024) of 5,77,711 units, including both domestic and exports. The company has revealed it observed the highest-ever monthly SUV contribution of 70 per cent last month. The brand currently sells a total of 5 SUV models in the country - Exter, Venue, Creta, Tucson, and the freshly launched Alcazar.

Additionally, the brand also witnessed the highest-ever monthly contribution of CNG-powered vehicles at 13.8% of total sales volumes. Talking of the CNG line-up of the brand, it sells the Exter, Grand i10 Nios, and Aura, with factory-fitted CNG kits. The Exter and Grand i10 Nios also get the option of dual-cylinder technology.

Commenting on HMIL sales, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, "In September, we introduced the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR, which redefined the benchmark of aspirational 6/7-seater SUV. This introduction combined with strong performance from EXTER, VENUE and CRETA propelled HMIL to its highest-ever monthly SUV contribution of 70% to total sales. We also witnessed increased consumer demand for CNG powered vehicles, backed by the introduction of Dual Cylinder CNG in EXTER and Grand i10 NIOS resulting in highest-ever CNG contribution of 13.8% to September sales."

He added, "With the festive season kicking in, we have introduced many new models and variants to meet customers' aspirations, and our dealer touchpoints are fully geared up to delight customers with deliveries of their favourite Hyundai cars in this auspicious period."