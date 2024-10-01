Hyundai IPO Could Hit D-Streets Before Diwali: Check Risk Factors

SEBI has given a green signal to the country's second-largest carmaker for an initial public offering, which could possibly be the biggest in the history of the Indian stock market. The brand is all set to offer a total of 14.2 crore shares at a face value of Rs 10 each. Interestingly, this is roughly a 17.5 per cent stake of the company, as mentioned in the draft red-herring prospectus that Hyundai filed with the market regulator in June. With this listing, the South Korean carmaker's Indian arm with possess a valuation of just half of its parent company's in Seoul, Korea, which stands at $47 billion.

Here are the risk factors mentioned in the Hyundai India IPO's DHRP (Draft Red-Herring Prospectus):