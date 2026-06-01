Maruti Suzuki Records Highest-Ever Monthly Sales In May 2026, Sells 2.42 Lakh Units

Maruti Suzuki has achieved a major milestone in May 2026 by recording its highest-ever monthly sales. The country's largest carmaker sold a total of 2,42,688 vehicles during the month, marking a significant jump compared to the same period last year. According to the company's official sales report, Maruti Suzuki also posted its best-ever domestic sales performance, highlighting the strong demand for its passenger cars, SUVs and commercial vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki sold 1,93,535 units in the domestic market during May 2026, setting a new company record. This includes passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.

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The strong sales performance shows that Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate the Indian market with popular models such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The company's domestic passenger vehicle sales alone stood at 1,90,337 units during the month.

One of the biggest contributors to Maruti Suzuki's success was its utility vehicle lineup. Models such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Maruti Suzuki Jimny collectively recorded sales of 79,267 units.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Maruti Suzuki Brezza continue to attract buyers looking for stylish and practical SUVs, while the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara remains a strong option in the midsize SUV segment. The recently launched Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has also started contributing to the company's growing SUV portfolio.

Maruti Suzuki's passenger car range remained equally popular. The combined sales of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz reached 81,555 units. Meanwhile, entry-level models such as the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso registered sales of 16,275 units.



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Apart from domestic demand, Maruti Suzuki witnessed strong export numbers as well. The company exported 41,914 units in May 2026, compared to 31,219 units during the same month last year.

Overall, Maruti Suzuki's total sales reached 2,42,688 units, making May 2026 the best month in the company's history. With strong demand for the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Maruti Suzuki Swift, the brand appears well-positioned to maintain its momentum in the coming months.