Maruti Suzuki Nexa Discounts: Up To Rs 85,000 Off On Grand Vitara And More

March brings in heavy discounts from major car brands, as dealers are pushing the limit to stock out older models, to close their books with big numbers this financial year. Keeping the trend alive Maruti Suzuki Nexa is offering discounts worth up to Rs 50,000 on the Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid, the Ignis, and others. Check out the story for the details.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki offers a cash discount worth Rs 35,000 on the Ignis (MT) and Rs 40,000 off on the AMT variants. Customers can also avail the Rs 15,000 exchange bonus and scrappage benefit worth Rs 30,000.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Customers can avail cash discount of Rs 30,000 on the Baleno Sigma variant and Rs 25,000 on the Delta, Zeta, and Alpha MT variants. Nexa is also offering benefits worth Rs 15,000 as an exchange bonus and Rs 20,000 as a scrappage benefit.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx 1.2-liter petrol and CNG models get a cash discount worth Rs 15,000 on the Delta, Zeta, and Alpha MT variants and Rs 20,000 on the AMT variants. Customers also get add-on benefits worth Rs 10,000 as an exchange bonus and Rs 15,000 scrappage bonus.

The Fronx Turbo gets a Rs 35,000 cash discount and Rs 43,000 on the Velocity Accessories Edition. Customers are also eligible to avail Rs 10,000 benefit for exchange and Rs 15,000 as the scrappage bonus.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki is offering a discount worth Rs 1 lakh on the Jimny Alpha variant.

Maruti Suzuki XL6

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets Rs 20,000 as exchange bonus and scrappage benefits worth Rs 25,000.



Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Customers get cash benefits worth Rs 50,000 across all variants of the Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid, except the Sigma variant. It also has an exchange bonus worth Rs 30,000 and Rs 45,000 as a scrappage bonus.

The Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid gets a cash discount worth Rs 50,000 and a 5-year warranty. It also gets add-on benefits like- a Rs 50,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 65,000 scrappage bonus.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha variant gets a cash discount worth Rs 25,000, a Rs 1 lakh- exchange bonus, and Rs 1.15 lakh worth of scrappage benefits.