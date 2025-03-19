BMW Group, Bengaluru International Airport Partner For VIP Mobility

BMW Group and Bengaluru International Airport Partner For VIP Mobility
BMW Group India has signed an agreement with Bengaluru International Airport to become the official luxury mobility partner for the VIP Terminal. Under the terms of this partnership, the automaker will provide an all-electric BMW i7 sedan and the MINI Countryman for VIP movements using premium transportation for business leaders, dignitaries, and other VIPs.
Vikram Pawah, President and CEO of BMW Group India, said, "At BMW Group India, we are committed to shaping the future of sustainable mobility with innovation, luxury, and responsibility. The first-ever BMW i7 and the all-electric MINI Countryman, now the official choice for VIP movements at Kempegowda International Airport's VIP Terminal, redefine premium travel with their unmatched elegance and zero-emission performance."
Also Read: 2025 Mahindra Thar Roxx Updated With New Features; Check Details
The BMW i7 stands as the company's luxurious all-electric luxury sedan. It features an in-car entertainment system and is engineered to ensure a comfortable, emission-free driving experience. This vehicle combines electric innovations with outstanding driving performance to cater to the desires of luxury travelers. The car comes with a 101.7 kWh battery pack which returns a range of up to 603 km.
The all-electric MINI Countryman, which is part of MINI's commitment to sustainability, presents a compact design alongside a roomy interior. It is powered by an electric drivetrain, providing immediate torque and a silent ride. The car is also outfitted with connectivity and driver-assistance technologies, appealing to contemporary, environmentally aware consumers, as stated by the company. It is equipped with a 66.4 battery pack offering a range of up to 462 km on a single charge.
Vikram Pawah, President and CEO of BMW Group India, said, "At BMW Group India, we are committed to shaping the future of sustainable mobility with innovation, luxury, and responsibility. The first-ever BMW i7 and the all-electric MINI Countryman, now the official choice for VIP movements at Kempegowda International Airport's VIP Terminal, redefine premium travel with their unmatched elegance and zero-emission performance."
Also Read: 2025 Mahindra Thar Roxx Updated With New Features; Check Details
The BMW i7 stands as the company's luxurious all-electric luxury sedan. It features an in-car entertainment system and is engineered to ensure a comfortable, emission-free driving experience. This vehicle combines electric innovations with outstanding driving performance to cater to the desires of luxury travelers. The car comes with a 101.7 kWh battery pack which returns a range of up to 603 km.
The all-electric MINI Countryman, which is part of MINI's commitment to sustainability, presents a compact design alongside a roomy interior. It is powered by an electric drivetrain, providing immediate torque and a silent ride. The car is also outfitted with connectivity and driver-assistance technologies, appealing to contemporary, environmentally aware consumers, as stated by the company. It is equipped with a 66.4 battery pack offering a range of up to 462 km on a single charge.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world