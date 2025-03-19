2025 Mahindra Thar Roxx Updated With New Features; Check Details

Mahindra Thar Roxx
Mahindra & Mahindra has been basking in the success of the Thar Roxx with the SUV raking in great sales numbers for the automaker. It comes packed with a long list of comfort and convenience features consumers desire. To further extend this list, the automaker has added three new features to the list as part of the updates for model year 2025. Here we take a look at the details of all the details of the SUV.
The Mahindra Thar Roxx in 2025 gains features like keyless entry, a passenger-side front armrest with a sliding function which was earlier available for the driver side only, and the wipers have now been upgraded with aerodynamic units meant to reduce cabin noise. It is to be noted that all of these features have been seen on the Mahindra Thar Roxx made for John Abraham and are yet to be added to regular models as these features are not yet present on the list on the official website.
In addition to this, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is equipped with several features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, and a 9-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. It also includes a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, a 6-way power adjustable driver's seat, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control with rear vents, a cooled glovebox, and automatic headlights and wipers.
To ensure occupants' safety, the list of features on the Thar Roxx consists of 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake with an auto hold function, disc brakes on all wheels, and a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Additionally, it comes with various advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features such as lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.
The powertrain options remain the same with the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. These power units are paired with either an MT or an AT. The petrol-powered versions of the SUV get an RWD system while the diesel-powered version gets an option of a 4x4 system. All of this is currently offered at a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 23.09 lakh (ex-showroom).
