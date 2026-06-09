Maruti Suzuki Nexa Discount: Save Over 3 Lakhs On Ignis, Baleno, Fronx And More

If you have been planning to bring home a new Maruti Suzuki Nexa car, June 2026 could be the perfect time to visit a showroom. Maruti Suzuki has rolled out attractive discounts and benefits across its Nexa lineup, allowing buyers to save more than Rs 3 lakh on select models. From the Maruti Ignis and Maruti Baleno to the Maruti Fronx and Maruti Grand Vitara, there are plenty of offers on the table this month.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis continues to be one of the most affordable cars sold through Nexa dealerships. Although production of the Maruti Ignis has ended, some dealerships still have limited stock available. Buyers can get benefits of up to Rs 45,000 on the Maruti Ignis, making it a tempting option for budget-conscious customers looking for a compact hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Maruti Baleno remains one of the brand's most popular premium hatchbacks. This month, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is available with total benefits of up to Rs 40,000. The offers include cash discounts along with exchange or scrappage bonuses. For buyers seeking a feature-packed hatchback, the Maruti Baleno becomes even more attractive with these savings.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has been one of the strongest-selling crossovers in the country. In June 2026, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with benefits worth up to Rs 25,000. Depending on the variant, buyers can avail cash discounts and exchange or scrappage bonuses. The sporty styling and SUV-inspired stance of the Maruti Fronx continue to attract young buyers.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The biggest savings are available on the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Customers can save over Rs 3 lakh through a combination of road tax benefits, exchange bonuses, loyalty rewards, and an extended warranty package. The Maruti Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid version gets especially attractive benefits, making it one of the most value-packed hybrid SUVs currently on sale.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 And Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 45,000. Meanwhile, adventure enthusiasts can grab the Maruti Jimny with discounts worth up to Rs 45,000. Both models receive a mix of cash discounts and exchange-related benefits.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

The flagship Maruti Suzuki Invicto gets the highest direct monetary benefits. Buyers can save up to Rs 2.15 lakh through cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyalty rewards, and corporate offers. For large families looking for a premium MPV, the Maruti Invicto presents excellent value this month.