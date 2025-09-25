Maruti Suzuki Invicto Scores 5-Star Rating In BNCAP Crash Tests

Maruti Suzuki has been tested by the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP), and the MPV has passed the test with flying colours, scoring a five-star safety rating. Based on the tests, the vehicle has scored a star rating for both adult and child occupant protection. The MPV has 30.43 points out of 32 in adult occupant protection (AOP). Meanwhile, the child occupant protection test resulted in 45 points out of a total of 49 points.

For the adult occupants, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto scored 14.43 points out of 16 for the frontal offset deformable barrier test, while the side movable deformable barrier test resulted in a perfect score of 16 points. Similarly, for child occupant protection, the car had a perfect dynamic score of 24 points, 12 out of points for CRS installation score, and 9 out of 13 for vehicle assessment score.

The version of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto tested by BNCAP comes equipped with safety features like 6 airbags as standard (Front, Side and Curtain), Suzuki Connect with advanced features and eCall functionality, Front and Rear Disc Brakes, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold, ABS with EBD, ESP with Hill Hold Assist, 3-point ELR Seat Belts, Isofix child seat anchorage, and 360-degree view camera with dynamic guidelines.

Speaking on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "Safety has always been at the heart of Maruti Suzuki's product philosophy. We are honoured to receive the prestigious 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP assessment for our premium Strong Hybrid UV, INVICTO. Bharat NCAP has ushered world-class testing protocols in India, empowering customers to make informed choices."

He added, "I am pleased to share that Maruti Suzuki offers 6 airbags as standard in 15 models across 157 variants. These include entry segment models like Alto K10, Celerio; hatchbacks like Wagon R, Swift, Baleno, SUVs like Brezza, VICTORIS, Grand Vitara, Jimny, FRONX, and models like Dzire, XL6, Ertiga, Eeco PV, and INVICTO. Through initiatives like the NEXA Safety Shield and ARENA Safety Shield, we have standardized advanced safety features across our vehicle range, combining it with comfort and innovation for our valued customers."