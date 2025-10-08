Maruti Suzuki Inaugurates 5,000th Arena Service Outlet, Totaling 5,640 Touchpoints In India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, with support from its dealer partner, announced the setting up of its 5,000th Arena Service touchpoint in India. The milestone facility, located in Coimbatore, reflects the Company's commitment to providing a hassle-free and delightful car ownership experience to customers across the country.

Maruti Suzuki officials, Mr. Ram Suresh Akella, Executive Officer, Service, and Mr. Takahiro Shiraishi, Executive Vice President, Service, inaugurated the facility at Coimbatore.

Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "At Maruti Suzuki, we believe that easy access to trusted service is fundamental to a hassle-free ownership experience. Customers value proximity, affordability, genuine parts, and above all, the speed at which we resolve issues. Our expanding service network ensures faster, more reliable care, wherever they are. It is our consistent endeavor to be by the side of our customers, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our dealer partners for their continued support in building this robust and expansive service network. We plan to continuously expand our network in future as well. In FY 2024-25, we opened 460 service touchpoints under Arena and NEXA channels, and in FY 2025-26, we plan to add a total of 500 service workshops to our network."

With the addition of this new touchpoint, Maruti Suzuki's service network now increases to over 5,640 service touchpoints, covering 2,818 cities across India. These workshops include a diverse mix of formats such as Arena and NEXA workshops, Maruti Suzuki Sales and Service Points (MSSSP), Rural workshops, Service-on-Wheels and Maruti Suzuki Authorized Service Stations.

In Tamil Nadu alone, there are over 400 authorized Maruti Suzuki service touchpoints, reinforcing the brand's commitment to accessibility and customer satisfaction.

In FY 2024-25, Maruti Suzuki serviced over 27 million vehicles, the highest ever in a single financial year. During April-September 2025, the Company, through its network, has already serviced over 14 million vehicles across the country. The extensive network has the capability to service more than 30 million customer vehicles in a year.

Spread over 3,200 sq. m., the newly inaugurated service touchpoint at Coimbatore features 4 service bays and 4 bays for body repair. This state-of-the-art workshop, equipped with advanced tools and equipment, offers complete peace of mind to customers for their service needs.