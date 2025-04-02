Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, XL6 And More To Get Dearer By April 8: Deets

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturer, has announced a price hike across several of its popular models, effective from April 8, 2025. The decision comes as the company deals with rising input costs, operational expenses, and regulatory changes. While Maruti Suzuki has made efforts to optimize costs and minimize the impact on customers, it has been compelled to pass on a portion of the increased expenses to the market.

The price increase varies across models, with the Grand Vitara witnessing the steepest hike of up to Rs 62,000. This mid-size SUV has been a popular choice among buyers, and the adjustment reflects the rising costs associated with its production.

Also Read - Maruti Suzuki WagonR Is India's Top-Selling Car; Over 500 Units Sold Every Day In FY25

The Eeco, a versatile utility van, will see a price increase of up to Rs 22,500. Meanwhile, the Wagon-R, a compact hatchback and one of India's best-selling cars, will become costlier by up to Rs 14,000. The Ertiga, a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), and the premium XL6 MPV will each see a price hike of up to Rs 12,500.

The price hike also affects fleet models. The Dzire Tour S, a sedan tailored for commercial use, will experience a modest increase of up to Rs 3,000. Lastly, the compact SUV Fronx, will see its price rise by up to Rs 2,500.

Maruti Suzuki's decision to revise prices underscores the challenges faced by automakers in maintaining price stability amid fluctuating market conditions. Despite the hikes, the company remains committed to delivering value to its customers through its diverse range of vehicles. Buyers are advised to check with dealerships for updated pricing and offers.