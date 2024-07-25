Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Bharat NCAP Test In Progress, 5-Star Rating Likely

Maruti Suzuki is often criticised by users on the internet for its poor build quality and mediocre crash test ratings. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza, however, scored a 4-star crash test rating at the GNCAP's test bed. With great results received for the Brezza, the masses were eager to know the Global NCAP crash test rating of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. That said, Maruti Suzuki decided not to send their cars for tests to GNCAP. They announced to send their cars to the indigenous testing facility - Bharat NCAP. While we are still waiting for the results to be out soon, the mid-size SUV - Grand Vitara, is snapped during the tests at the Bharat NCAP facility.

Also Read - Maruti Ignis Radiance Edition Launched At ₹ 5.49 Lakh: Cheaper Than Base Variant

In the images shared by Safe Cars India, the Grand Vitara can be seen after the testing exercise. The SUV shows some significant signs of damage, but they aren't horrifying, considering the test parameters. Taking into account the images of its rivals at various testing facilities across the globe, we can expect the Grand Vitara to score a strong safety rating of 4 or 5 stars.

Also Read - Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV Revealed, Tata Curvv Rival To Launch Soon: PICS

The Grand Vitara could add to Maruti Suzuki's list with a 5-star rating, as the company lacks one. In recent years, a strong inclination from consumers has been observed for a 5-star crash-test rating. Brands like Volkswagen and Skoda have also secured a 5-star rating for the Taigun and Kushaq, respectively. Also, rumours have that the upcoming Tata Curvv SUV has recently received a complete 5-star rating.