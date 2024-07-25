Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV Revealed, Tata Curvv Rival To Launch Soon: PICS

Citroen India is trying to grab a big bite from the mid-size SUV space. The company currently sells the C3 Aircross in this segment, and it has now revealed the production-spec version of its Basalt coupe SUV, which will rival the upcoming Tata Curvv. With the Basalt, Citroen is trying the make the premium body style accessible to the masses. The carmaker does make some good-looking cars and with the Citroen Basalt, it is trying to up the ante.

Presenting the design philosophy of the brand, Pierre Leclercq, Head of Citroen Design, said, "The New Citroen BASALT is a new type of silhouette, complementing C3 and C3 Aircross in India. It brings together the best of two worlds: the robustness and versatility of a SUV, the roominess and efficiency of a Coupe. The proportions of BASALT mix the strength of SUV codes, with its fenders and claddings, while its fastback silhouette brings out the elegance of a Coupe. The falling roofline is also a nod to iconic models, such as the CX (1974) and more recently, the popular C4."

2024 Citroen Basalt: Design

The Citroen C3 Aircross has a robust road presence, and we are expecting the Basalt as well to excel in this regard. Talking of design highlights, it features a coupe-like roofline that slopes down to the boot lid. It gets a sculpted clamshell bonnet for added beefiness. The boot lid is designed intelligently to feature an integrated lip spoiler in the sheet metal. Also, the design for the alloy wheels is busy but goes well with the car's appeal.