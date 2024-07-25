Maruti Ignis Radiance Edition Launched At Rs 5.49 Lakh: Cheaper Than Base Variant

In line with the ongoing slew of discounts, Maruti Suzuki has also launched a new Radiance Edition of the Ignis. Its prices start at Rs 5.49 lakh and end at Rs 8.06 lakh (ex-showroom). This new edition is aimed at giving a shot in the arm to the dwindling sales in the mass market. Several car makers have announced lucrative discounts in the market to clear the unsold inventory.

The Radiance Edition is available in Sigma, Zeta and Alpha variants. The base Ignis Radiance Edition (Rs 5.49 lakh) is based on the Sigma variant but undercuts it by Rs 35,000 and even gets extra accessories that cost Rs 3,650. The extra features include 15-inch steel wheels, door visor and chrome elements. The Ignis Radiance Edition is not available in the Delta variant.

The Ignis Radiance Edition on Zeta variant is priced between Rs 6.96 lakh and Rs 7.41 lakh whereas the top-spec Alpha retails for Rs 7.61 lakh and Rs 8.06 lakh. These variants are priced Rs 35,000 lower than regular variants and get accessories like new seat covers, black cushions, door visor and door cladding that cost Rs 9,500. The Ignis Radiance Edition is a cosmetic update and still utilises the 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol that delivers 83 hp and 113 Nm of peak torque. It gets an option of a 5-speed manual and AMT.

The Ignis is a rival to the Hyundai Grand i10, Citroen C3 and other hatchbacks like the WagonR and Swift.