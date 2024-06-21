Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition Gets Cheaper, Prices Start From Rs 7.21 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is selling in huge numbers in the Indian market. The Baleno-based SUV was first unveiled in India at the Auto Expo last year. In due course, the automaker introduced the Velocity Edition of the Fronx for limited variants. However, the availability of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition is extended to all 14 variants of the SUV. The Fronx Velocity Edition now has a starting price of Rs 7.29 lakh. Initially available with the Turbo trims only, the limited edition will now be available with 1.2L petrol and CNG powertrain choices for a limited period.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Fronx has carved a niche, captivating customers who seek a bold SUV experience. Achieving 100,000 sales in just ten months is a testament to customers' love for this innovatively designed and sporty compact SUV. By offering the Velocity Edition across all variants of Fronx, we are not just celebrating this success; we are reaffirming our commitment to providing our customers with a wide array of choices, making Fronx an even more compelling option for our discerning customers."

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition Variant-Wise Changes:

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition Sigma:

Front Bumper Painted Garnish - Black + Red

Head Lamp Garnish

Wheel Arch Garnish

Front Grille Garnish - Opulent Red

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition Delta/Delta+/Delta+(O):

Front Bumper Painted Garnish - Black + Red

Head Lamp Garnish

Wheel Arch Garnish

Front Grille Garnish - Opulent Red

Body Side Molding - Red Insert

Rear Bumper Painted Garnish - Black + Red

Illuminated Door Sill Guard

Red Dash Designer Mat

Rear Upper Spoiler Extender - Black + Red

Door Visor Premium

ORVM Cover - Red Dash Finish

Back Door Garnish

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition Delta+:

Exterior Styling Kit - Grey + Red

Door Visor Premium

Front Bumper Painted Garnish - Black + Red

ORVM Cover - Red Dash Finish

Head Lamp Garnish

Body Side Molding - Red Insert

Rear Bumper Painted Garnish - Black + Red

Illuminated Door Sill Guard

Red Dash Designer Mat

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition Alpha/Zeta:

Exterior Styling Kit - Grey + Red

Door Visor Premium

Front Bumper Painted Garnish - Black + Red

ORVM Cover - Red Dash Finish

Head Lamp Garnish

Body Side Molding - Red Insert

Rear Bumper Painted Garnish - Black + Red

Illuminated Door Sill Guard

Red Dash Designer Mat

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Engine & Gearbox

The Fronx is offered with two powertrain options to cater to diverse customer needs. Performance enthusiasts can opt for the all-new 1.0L K-Series Boosterjet petrol engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid technology. Available with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission with steering-mounted paddle shifters, it delivers exhilarating driving pleasure.

The Fronx SUV is also available with an advanced 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle Start-Stop technology, paired with a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AGS transmission. Customers looking for an eco-friendly ownership experience can opt for the Fronx S-CNG, with best-in-class fuel efficiency of 28.51 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Features

Additionally, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets tonnes of features such as a head-up display with turn-by-turn navigation, 360 view camera, wireless smartphone charger, and 9-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.