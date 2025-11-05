Maruti Suzuki Crosses 3 Crore Domestic Sales Mark; Alto Becomes Bestseller

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has achieved cumulative domestic sales of 3 crore units, becoming the first passenger vehicle manufacturer in India to reach this milestone. The company completed this achievement within 42 years since delivering its first car, the Maruti 800, to a customer on December 14, 1983.

The timeline shows it took Maruti Suzuki 28 years and 2 months to sell its first 1 crore units. The second crore was achieved in 7 years and 5 months, while the most recent crore required only 6 years and 4 months.

The Alto is the company's most popular model, with over 47 lakh units sold. Wagon R follows with more than 34 lakh units, and Swift with over 32 lakh units. Brezza and Fronx also rank among the top 10 models in sales. Currently, Maruti Suzuki retails 19 vehicle models in India, offering over 170 variants across different powertrain and transmission options.

Commemorating the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "When I look at the length and breadth of India and think that 3 crore customers have placed their trust in Maruti Suzuki to realize their dream of mobility, it fills me with humility and gratitude. Yet, with car penetration at approximately 33 vehicles per 1,000 people*, we know our journey is far from over. We will continue to make every possible effort to bring the joy of mobility to as many people as we can, while also be an asset to both the economy and the environment at the same time."