Mahindra XEV 9S Interior Teased Ahead Of November 27 Debut

Mahindra is actively preparing to launch its brand-new electric SUV, the XEV 9S, in the Indian market. The automaker had previously teased the upcoming seven-seater model and has now offered a glimpse into its interior design. Indian automotive enthusiasts won't have to wait much longer, as Mahindra is set to officially unveil its all-new electric offering on 27th November 2025.

The teaser video shared by Mahindra on its social media handle suggests that the XEV 9S borrows the dashboard layout from the XEV 9e. It has a triple screen setup with 12.3-inch displays and a distinctive two-spoke steering wheel adorned with an illuminated Mahindra 'infinity' emblem.

The upcoming model will feature extra seats at the rear, similar to the XUV700, along with a panoramic sunroof. The middle-row seats are expected to offer a sliding function for enhanced comfort, especially for third-row passengers. All seats will be finished in leather upholstery, complemented by metal accents to elevate the cabin's premium feel.

The XEV 9S will also feature a dedicated third screen for front passenger entertainment. Complementing this is a 16-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system with Dolby Atmos, along with powered and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and remote parking functionality. Other highlights include a panoramic sunroof, ADAS Level 2 capabilities, and a powered tailgate for added convenience.

Talking about the battery specs, the Mahindra XEV 9s is expected to have similar specifications to the XEV 9e, which is already on sale in the country. It might get a 79 kWh battery pack offering 656 km of range on a single charge. The XEV 9e also gets a 59 kWh battery pack, which offers 542 km of range on a single charge. Furthermore, the brand is expected to load the vehicle with features offered on the other born electric vehicles of the brand.