Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal Edition Launched With Loads Of Accessories: Check List

The festive season is looking to be going strong, and to reinforce sales Maruti Suzuki carmakers are offering great deals on various models. The country's largest carmaker - Maruti Suzuki, has now launched the Baleno Regal Edition. The limited edition of the hatchback comes with a slew of add-ons over the standard package as a part of complementary accessories. The Baleno Regal Edition is introduced in both petrol and CNG trims. Therefore, buyers will get these added accessories in all powertrain choices, but they are differentiated across the variants.

Commenting on the introduction of the New Age Baleno Regal Edition, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Baleno has always been at the forefront of the premium hatchback segment, redefining customer expectations. To make this festive season more exciting and joyful for our customers, we have carefully crafted the new Baleno Regal Edition. It features distinct styling with appealing interior and exterior enhancements. Since its inception in 2015, this bold premium hatchback has become a part of more than 15 lakh families in India. With its aggressive design, spacious cabin, and tech-loaded features, it has captivated customers across the country. We are confident that the launch of the Baleno Regal Edition will further contribute to the festive cheer for our discerning customers."

The Regal Edition of the New Age Baleno offers a range of carefully curated accessories to enhance cabin comfort & add to the premium hatchback's stylish appeal. Lending a striking appearance to the exteriors are a grille upper garnish, front underbody spoiler and fog lamp garnish. A similar styling treatment is available for the rear underbody spoiler and back door garnish, along with body side moulding and door visors to give the new Baleno Regal Edition a unique new identity. The interiors of the Baleno Regal Edition are adorned with a new seat cover, interior styling kit, window curtain and all-weather 3D mats.