Maruti Suzuki Alto Modified Into Lamborghini Huracan Replica: Video

Indians are often trolled on the internet for their crazy hacks, which we call 'Juggad'. While most of the autobugs dream of having a Lamborghini in their garage, few work hard to make this dream a reality. However, earning a Lamborghini is not what we suggest, when you can make your own. Bibin, from Kerala, has shown us a way to add 'The Lamborghini' to your collection.

Recently, we came across a YouTube video shared by Arun Smoki on his channel. In the video, Arun interacts with Bibin, who showcases his scrap-made Lamborghini Huracan. According to the sources, Bibin works as a QA professional for a company based in Kerala. In the video, Bibin explains that his passion project took almost three years to complete.

Lamborghini Huracan Replica

What is more interesting is that this scrap-built Lamborghini was built alone, and the 26-year-old Kerala boy started the project while he was in college. Explaining further, Arun gives us a tour of the custom-built supercar, which even gets butterfly doors like the original Huracan.

On the inside, the Bibin-made Huracan gets a Lamborghini-style steering wheel, which was taken from another car. Though Bibin has completed the seat, he misses out on the cushion work due to his financial constraints. The other interesting fact is that the Hurucan body sits on Maruti Suzuki Alto wheels and is powered by the Maruti Suzuki 800's engine. On being asked, Bibin also claimed that his dream project cost around Rs 1.5 lakh, which includes the fiberglass, material for the seats, steering wheel, and other equipment and services.

Apart from the looks, Bibin has also equipped his Huracan with a small wiper motor that adjusts the nose by pressing a button. However, the car is not yet complete as it misses out on a few details and the seat work. However, Arun and Bibin did get inside for a fun-filled short spin.