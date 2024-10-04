Mahindra Zeo Electric Small Commercial Vehicle Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7.52 Lakh

The prices of the Mahindra Zeo go up to Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility launched its latest four-wheeled electric small commercial vehicle (SCV), the Zeo, with prices starting at Rs. 7.52 lakh. Mahindra says that Zeo stands for zero emissions option, referring to the fully electric SCV. Prices for all variants of the new Mahindra Zeo are Rs. 7.52 lakh for the V1 FSD model and Rs. 7.82 lakh for the V1 delivery van model. Similarly, the V2 FSD model is priced at Rs. 7.69 lakh and the V2 delivery van model is priced at Rs. 7.99 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

The electric motor on the Mahindra Zeo makes a total of 30 kW and 114 Nm of peak torque. The motor and battery are IP-67 rated. The Mahindra Zeo offers a battery warranty of seven years or 1.5 lakh kilometres. The Zeo has a 300+ volt high-voltage architecture, along with two battery options - a 21.3 kWh liquid-cooled battery, that promises a claimed range of 246 km and real-world range of 160 km on a single charge and an 18.4 kWh battery whose range wasn't revealed.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets 1.76 Lakh Bookings In 1 Hour

The electric SCV has a top speed of 60 kmph and a maximum payload capacity of 765 kg. With a DC fast charger, Zeo can be charged to give a range of 100 km range in 60 minutes. There are different charger configurations available with the Mahindra ZEO, with the on-board 3.3 kW unit provided as standard. Mahindra Last Mile Mobility has also taken care to offer a 'creep' function on the Zeo which allows the vehicle to move forward at speed of up to 8 kmph in bumper-to-bumper traffic, where the driver has to just lift his foot off the brake. The Zeo SCV can ascend gradients of up to 32 per cent. A low turning radius of 4.3 metres makes the vehicle manoeuvrable on traffic laden roads.

Interior features include a fully digital instrument console, dial for transmission, type-C charging port and a lockable glovebox. Mahindra also offers few ADAS functions like lane departure warning, Headway monitoring, Driver Behaviour Analysis, Pedestrian Collision and other functions. There is an AI powered camera as well.

The Mahindra ZEO comes with the advanced 'NEMO' telematics unit. Through the 'NEMO' Driver or NEMO Fleet Management System apps, customers can access real-time data to optimise performance, and efficiency.