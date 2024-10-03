Mahindra Thar Roxx Garners More Than 1.76 Lakh Bookings in One Hour

Mahindra has set a booking record with the new Thar Roxx, launched on Independence Day. It has recorded 1,76,218 bookings within an hour of opening the order books at 11 A.M. today. That is an average of 2,937 units booked every minute. This figure surpasses the earlier record set by the Scorpio N, which was booked by 1 lakh customers within 30 minutes. In addition to online bookings, the numbers are also attributed to pre-orders already placed at dealerships before bookings officially opened today.

Deliveries will begin from Dussehra. Expect longer waiting periods, as the company revealed that it has a combined production capacity of only 9,500 to 10,000 units per month for both the Thar 3-door and the Roxx. The buyers will be informed about the respective waiting periods depending on the variants chosen. Mahindra has also informed buyers of the Thar Roxx 4X4 variants, especially those opting for the darker Mocha Brown interior shade, that they will have to wait until at least the end of January 2025 to receive their vehicle.

Mahindra has employed clever marketing tactics, such as staggered launch for the RWD and 4X4 variants, along with introducing a darker shade for the 4X4 variants just a day before the opening of order books. Additionally, it created a buffer between the price announcement and the commencement of bookings, which falls on the first day of the auspicious Navratri.

Mahindra has priced the Thar Roxx between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom).