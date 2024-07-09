Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Range Now Starts At Rs 19.49 Lakh: Here's WHY

In the year 2021, the Mahindra XUV700 made its entry into the Indian market with tech that largely remained on the other side of the spectrum. As always, the design took its time to grow on masses, but the XUV700 was quick off the line to record sales of 2 lakh units in less than 3 years. As part of the celebration of XUV700's 3rd anniversary, the Indian UV giant has announced a new starting price of the top-of-the-line AX7 trim of Rs 19.49 lakh, ex-showroom. These updated prices will be valid only for four months, starting July 10, 2024.

To kickstart this celebration exercise, Mahindra has already rolled out two new paint schemes for the SUV - Deep Forest and Burnt Sienna, taking the count to nine.

2024 Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Prices:

Petrol Diesel Variant Seater MT AT MT AT AX7 6-str Rs 19.69 lakh Rs 21.19 lakh Rs 20.19 lakh Rs 21.79 lakh 7-str Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 20.99 lakh Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 21.59 lakh 7-str AWD - - - Rs 22.8 lakh AX7 L 6-str - Rs 23.69 lakh Rs 22.69 lakh Rs 24.19 lakh 7-str - Rs 23.49 lakh Rs 22.49 lakh Rs 23.99 lakh 7-str AWD - - - Rs 24.99 lakh

The fully loaded AX7 range comes equipped to the gills with cutting-edge features, including ADAS Level 2 with adaptive cruise control for enhanced safety, a panoramic sunroof, 3D audio with 12 speakers by Sony, powered leatherette seats, flush-type door handles, dual HD superscreen comprising 10.25 displays for infotainment unit and instrument cluster.

Additionally, the recent introduction of new variants, such as the AX5 Select, MX 7-seater, and Blaze edition, expands the options available to customers, ensuring there is a perfect fit for every need and preference.

Talking of the powertrain choices, the XUV700 can be had with either a 2.0L turbo-petrol or a 2.2L mHawk oil burner. Both of these mills can be paired with either a 6-speed MT or 6-speed AT. The diesel-AT variant can also be bought with an AWD layout. Furthermore, the automatic trims gets steering-mounted paddle shifters.