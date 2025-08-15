Mahindra Vision T And Vision SXT Revealed, Channels Ford Bronco Vibes

Mahindra & Mahindra has unveiled the Vision T and the Vision SXT at the ongoing event in Mumbai. The brand new concepts unveiled by the brand bring forth a completely new design language, which seems to be inspired by the Thar.e Concept revealed by the brand earlier. While the Vision T seems to be an off-road capable SUV, the Vision SXT is a pickup version of the same.

Underpinned by the Mahindra's NU.IQ platform, which has been engineered for unmatched versatility, offering an overall length range from 3,990 mm to 4,320 mm, making it suitable for both sub-4 metre and larger vehicles. Despite the compact footprint, it delivers the largest cabin space in its category for both 4.3 m and sub-4 m cars.

The architecture supports multiple powertrains, including FWD and AWD setups, and can be configured for both LHD and RHD markets. With a generous 2,665 mm wheelbase, optimised front (745-850 mm) and rear (550-805 mm) overhangs, this flexible platform is designed to accommodate diverse body styles and driving requirements.

Mahindra Vision T has design clues from Thar.e concept showcased earlier

The Vision.T and Vision.SXT are based on the styling cues of the Thar.E concept that was revealed earlier. It features contemporary styling that is reminiscent of the legendary Thar. While the Vision.T gets a full wagon-style bodyshell, the Vision.SXT does with a truck-like cabin, holding the spare wheels in the deck. The overall styling remains butch yet polarising. Their production-spec avatars, however, could look a little bit toned down, considering they have to ensure real-world feasibility.

The Mahindra Vision SXT offers a pickup-truck like cabin

While the brand has refrained from confirming the exact powertrain details. Both the vehciles can have ICE and as well electric powertrains, as the NU.IQ platform allows the use of battery because of a flat floor and provides the space of an internal combustion engine.