Mahindra To Launch 2 New Electric SUVs On Nov 26 - XEV 9e & BE 6e

Mahindra is set to introduce two new electric brands, XEV and BE (pronounced be), on the Electric Origin INGLO architecture, at the Unlimit India World Premiere on November 26, 2024, in Chennai. Both brands will launch their first flagship products - the XEV 9e and the BE 6e.

The ground-up INGLO architecture is designed to withstand Indian driving conditions and global parameters. The company claims it will come with intuitive packaging and dollops of features. Mahindra says that INGLO is designed to deliver a multi-sensory driving experience, from class-leading safety standards to exhilarating performance and impressive range and efficiency.

Talking of the design, both of these SUVs - XEV 9e and BE 6e, get a coupe-like silhouette, the teaser reveals. The SUVs will also wear a new logo on the bonnet and will come with sharper designs than any Mahindra models in existence. The XEV 9e will be based on the XUV 700's platform largely. Therefore, it will be as large as the company's three-row SUV.

Coming down to the XUV BE 6e, it will be a slightly smaller offering than the 9e, and could take on the likes of the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Tata Curvv EV. While details remain hidden as of now, these SUVs will offer an edge over the current Mahindra line-up, with their designs and features.