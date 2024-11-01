Mahindra Records Highest-Ever Sales In Oct'24, Scoring 25% YoY Hike

Mahindra Auto records highest-ever SUV sales of 54,504 vehicles in the month of October 2024. The month was anticipated to be a chartbuster for the auto market, and it certainly looks like that now. The month of October started with Navratri and ended with Diwali. The steep hike in Mahindra's SUV sales has helped the brand post a strong YoY increase of 25 per cent in comparison to the corresponding month last year. The Indian automaker also registered the highest-ever total volume of 96,648 units in October 2024, which includes commercial vehicles and exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 28812.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., "We are excited to have clocked the highest-ever SUV sales of 54504 vehicles in October, a growth of 25% and highest ever total volume of 96648, a growth of 20%. The month began on a fantastic note with Thar ROXX garnering 1.7lakh bookings in the first 60mins and the positive momentum continued across the SUV portfolio through the festive season."

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is the company's newest addition to its line-up. It has been welcomed with a warm response by the audience. The SUV managed to garner a total of 1.67 lakh bookings within the first hour of booking commencement. Moreover, the other products of the company are recording high numbers in their respective segments. The automaker's Indian line-up comprises Thar, Thar Roxx, Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N, Bolero, Bolero Neo, XUV700, XUV400, and XUV 3XO.