Ather Energy On Path To Register Highest-Ever Monthly Despatches In October 2024

THe Ather Rizta is the highest-selling model for the company in October 2024

Industry sources revealed that Bengaluru-based Ather Energy had a successful festive period, with over 18,000 electric scooters sold domestically in October 2024 so far. This marks Ather's highest ever monthly sales so far. The Ather Rizta has contributed significantly, with the model garnering approximately 60-70 per cent of total sales volumes in October 2024. Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat were the biggest markets for the Rizta in India.

Since the start of Rizta deliveries, Ather has seen a clear upward trend in sales, with a retail of 18,000 scooters across India as of October 29th, according to sources. This growth follows closely on Ather's retail performance in September 2024, where the company sold 12,828 EVs, resulting in a market share increase from 7.9 per cent in July 2024 to 14.3 per cent in September 2024. The demand for electric vehicles in India continues to expand, with the segment registering a 40 per cent year-on-year growth in October. Ather achieved a 117 per cent growth year-on-year, from October 2023 to October 2024, however this is expected to increase further by October 31st.

Last month, Ather Energy filed for a Rs. 4,500 crore IPO. The company currently has 231 experience centres and 2,500 fast charging stations across the country. Ather has a manufacturing facility at Hosur, Tamil Nadu. It is also planning to set up another manufacturing plant in Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district in Maharashtra.