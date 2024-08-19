Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets These Features Over Thar 3-Door

Mahindra has launched the Thar Roxx at an introductory starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) while the top AX7L variant with the 2.2-litre diesel AT and the 4X4 drivetrain will be priced north of Rs 20 lakhs. The Thar Roxx is equipped with a lot of features that have never been seen in a Thar before making it quite well-equipped. Here's a quick list of all that's on offer.

Panoramic sunroof

The Thar has a massive panoramic sunroof in the higher variants while the lower variants also get the option of a smaller single-pane sunroof.

LED illumination

The Thar gets all-LED projector headlamps with C-shaped LED DRLs which give it a modern touch. It also gets auto headlamps and a new design for the LED tail lamps.

Bigger touchscreen and driver display

The Thar Roxx is equipped with a more advanced 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The driver display is also a 10.25-inch unit.

Electric parking brake

The Thar is now equipped with an electric parking brake with auto hold function that makes driving in traffic more convenient.

Ventilated and powered driver seat

It gets ventilated front seats and electrical adjustment for the driver side whereas the passenger side has to make do with manual adjustment.

Harman Kardon audio system

The Thar Roxx is equipped with a 9-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

Push button start/stop

It now gets a push button start/stop function but misses out on keyless entry.

Auto dimming IRVM

The Thar Roxx is now equipped with a rimless auto dimming IRVM.

360-degree parking camera

While the Thar 3-door didn't even get a rear camera, the Thar Roxx gets a 360-degree parking camera with blind spot monitor.

Level 2 ADAS

The Thar Roxx is also fitted with level 2 ADAS features such as collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and high beam assist.

Apart from this, there are several mechanical updates and more safety features that you can check out in our reviews that are live on NDTV Auto youtube channel.