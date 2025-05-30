Mahindra Thar Roxx Becomes First-Ever SUV With Dolby Atmos 4-Channel Audio

Mahindra & Mahindra has upgraded the sound system of the Thar Roxx sold in the Indian market. The SUV now comes with a 4-channel Dolby Atmos sound, which the brand claims offers immersive audio capabilities. With this, the SUV has become the first-ever to have this technology. It will be featured on the top-end AX7L variant. This is an extension of the collaboration between the automaker and Dolby Laboratories.

The technology in the Mahindra Thar Roxx AX7L brings together a Dolby Atmos system with a 9-speaker Harman Kardon audio setup. Using this tech, the sound can move around the vehicle to create a spatial audio effect. It also gets the Gaana streaming service built into the infotainment system, providing Dolby Atmos-compatible music content.

Dolby Atmos technology, which was initially created for use in cinemas, has now extended into areas like home entertainment, gaming, and mobile devices. The incorporation into automobiles shows the company's attempt to tap into new market segments. This technology generates three-dimensional sound by including height channels alongside conventional surround sound systems. It is worth mentioning that the brand offers Dolby Atmos in its first born electric vehicles, BE6 and XEV 9e, as well.

In addition to this, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is loaded with features such as Level 2 ADAS capabilities, a panoramic sunroof, and a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system, among others. Currently, this SUV starts at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and can go up to Rs 23.09 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. Specifically, it features a 2.0-litre TGDi petrol engine with a 2WD configuration or a 2.2-litre diesel engine with RWD and 4x4 capabilities. These attributes make it an ideal choice for police work. The vehicle provides options for both manual and automatic transmission.