Mahindra Thar Roxx 4X4 To Get Darker Mocha Interior At No Extra Cost

Mahindra has announced the introduction of a new Mocha interior option for the recently launched Thar Roxx. Bear in mind, this color is exclusively available to buyers of the 4X4 variants, which are available from the MX5 trim onwards. Buyers will have the option of choosing from both interior options at the time of booking. There will be no extra cost for the dark interiors; however, the wait will be longer. Deliveries of the Thar Roxx with Mocha Brown interiors will start at the end of January 2025, while deliveries of the Thar Roxx with Ivory interiors will start around Dussehra this year.

The new Mocha theme extends not just to the leatherette upholstery on the seats but also to the dashboard. The brown shade can be seen on the dashboard, door trims, seats, and armrest. There are metallic accents on the door handle, the side of the central console, and at the bottom of the steering wheel. Keen-eyed readers might notice that the new theme resembles the Mahindra Scorpio N. Another point worth noting is that the upper half and headliner of the car are still finished in a lighter shade. The leatherette upholstery is only available from the MX5 variant onwards, while the lower variants come with dark fabric upholstery.

Initially, the SUV was launched with only the lighter Ivory color option, which could get dirty easily, especially if the car is used for off-roading. This could cause significant inconvenience to buyers who frequently engage in off-roading activities.

Prices for the Thar Roxx range between Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is an alternative not only to 4X4 SUVs like the Maruti Jimny and the Force Gurkha 5-door but also to similarly priced monocoque SUVs.