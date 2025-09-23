Mahindra Thar Facelift Starts Reaching Dealerships Before Launch

Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular names in the lifestyle SUV segment in the Indian market. The SUV has gained immense popularity because of its off-roading capabilities. To increase it even more, the name "Thar" got an even bigger push with the launch of the Thar Roxx, which brought a whole new list of features. However, the launch of the Roxx slowed down the sales of the older three-door version. Now, the automaker seems to be planning on increasing its sales again with the launch of a facelift version.

The Mahindra Thar Facelift will soon launch in the Indian market. But, before that, the SUV had been spied at a dealer's yard. The pictures give a closer look at the details of the vehicle. Furthermore, they also reveal the cabin, giving us a closer look at the list of features that will be offered with the upcoming SUV. Here we take a look at all the details of the vehicle.

Talking about visuals, the Mahindra Thar comes with the familiar design. In other words, it carries forward the details that we have seen on the current version. Furthermore, the vehicle carries forward the design of the alloy wheels. With this version, the automaker has brought back the fifth alloy wheel, which was removed earlier. At the rear end, the brand has now added a rear wiper and washer, along with a defogger.

In terms of features, the Thar Roxx now gains a reverse camera, which seems to have a similar placement to the Thar Roxx. Similarly, the cabin has been updated, and the SUV now gets a steering wheel, a free-standing 10.2-inch infotainment screen (present in the Thar Roxx), wireless charger, front armrest, power window switches, and soft-touch materials.

Powertrain details are yet to be confirmed, but the Thar facelift is likely to continue with its current 1.5-litre diesel, 2.2-litre diesel, and 2.0-litre petrol engine with RWD and 4WD configuration options.