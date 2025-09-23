Volvo EX30 Launched In India At Rs 41 Lakh, Offers 480 Range

Volvo has launched the EX30 electric SUV in the Indian market at an introductory price of Rs 41 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, the vehicle has become the most affordable model of the brand on sale in the country. To make the deal sweeter during the festive season, the brand is also offering the SUV for Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for those who pre-reserve the vehicle before 19 October 2025.

Visually, the EX30 bears a similarity to its siblings, reflecting Volvo's design language. It brings forward an elegant look with the presence of a closed-off grille, slim LED headlights, Thor's Hammer daytime running lights, pixelated rear lights, and aerodynamic wheels tailored specifically for electric vehicles. The vehicle's charging port is positioned on the rear left quarter panel.

Within the cabin, the interior highlights a minimalist Swedish aesthetic, featuring a 12.3-inch vertical infotainment screen that operates on a Google-based system, alongside wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The dashboard displays a streamlined driver's interface, a fresh design for the steering wheel, and a minimal arrangement. The EX30 includes advanced safety features, such as a 360-degree camera, multiple airbags, and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) like lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.

Based on Geely's SEA platform, the Volvo EX30 comes equipped with a 69 kWh battery pack tailored for the Indian market. It provides a range of 480 km (WLTP cycle) on a single charge. However, three battery pack options are available in the international market. In India, it features a single motor configuration that generates 272 hp and 343 Nm of torque. With this output, the SUV can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 180 km/h.

The Volvo EX30 will compete against rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz EQA, Hyundai Ioniq 5, BYD Sealion 7, and BMW iX1 in the Indian market.