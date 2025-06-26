Mahindra Scorpio-N vs Elephant: Watch What Happens Next In Viral Video

Encounters with wild animals on roads passing through the forest are normal. With small animals, the face-off is often resolved peacefully. However, if you are put up against an elephant, things can take a different route. This is what happened in this case, when a Mahindra Scorpio N owner crossed paths with an elephant. The incident was caught on camera, and now the video is going viral on the internet.



The video shared on social media shows a Mahindra Scorpio-N driver coming across an elephant. Instead of turning the other way, he seems to be challenging the angry elephant. The massive animal starts charging towards the SUV while the driver reverses it along the route to avoid getting run over.

After some time spent in reverse, the video shows the vehicle was parked on the side of the road. At the same time, it is also evident that the front of this specific SUV had a dent. It is most likely that the elephant caused this damage with its trunk or its legs.



The fortunate aspect in this situation was that the vehicle remained operable. Consequently, after pausing at one moment, the driver opted to confront the elephant and then steered the vehicle to the left, quickly accelerating to escape any further pursuit.

It is to be noted that the Mahindra Scorpio-N is one of the SUVs in the Indian market that offers a massive road presence. However, using the size of the vehicle to aggravate an elephant is something that should be avoided in any situation.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is currently sold at a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 25.15 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by either a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine or a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The transmission options include a manual and an automatic.