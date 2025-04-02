Advertisement

Mahindra Retains Its Position As The No.1 Commercial EV Manufacturer; Treo Leads The Pack

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited has retained its position as the top commercial EV manufacturer in India. Here are the details you must check out.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Mahindra Retains Its Position As The No.1 Commercial EV Manufacturer; Treo Leads The Pack
MLMML's market share in the L5 category stands at an impressive 37.3%

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), the India electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has reaffirmed its market dominance in FY25 - the fourth time in a row. With its flagship brands, Treo and Zor Grand, MLMML has driven electrification in the L5 category, contributing to a significant 24.2% EV penetration in the segment. This marks a substantial increase from 16.9% EV penetration in FY24.

Also Read: Automotive Industry Trend Predictions - Artificial Intelligence, Supply Chain, Electrification
 

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), is a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M). The company manufactures award-winning EVs like the Treo range, Zor Grand and e-Alfa. MLMML boasts the widest portfolio of electric, petrol, CNG, diesel last mile mobility three and four wheeler passenger and cargo vehicles. The EV portfolio, including the ZEO 4 wheeler SCV, is complemented by the powerful yet fuel-efficient Alfa and Jeeto range of vehicles.

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Gets Wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, But At What Cost?

MLMML's market share in the L5 category stands at an impressive 37.3%, despite stiff competition from legacy players and new entrants.The company has achieved notable milestones, including- becoming the first to sell over 2 Lakh commercial EVs, selling over 1 Lakh units of the Treo, India's No.1 electric auto.

In FY25, MLMML expanded its product portfolio with the launch of the Treo with a metal body and the Mahindra ZEO, its first-ever 4 wheeler electric SCV. The Mahindra ZEO, following in the footsteps of its electric 3 wheeler stablemates, has started off on its 4 wheeler cargo electrification journey.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Mahindra, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, Mahindra Commercial EV
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now