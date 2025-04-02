Mahindra Retains Its Position As The No.1 Commercial EV Manufacturer; Treo Leads The Pack

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), the India electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has reaffirmed its market dominance in FY25 - the fourth time in a row. With its flagship brands, Treo and Zor Grand, MLMML has driven electrification in the L5 category, contributing to a significant 24.2% EV penetration in the segment. This marks a substantial increase from 16.9% EV penetration in FY24.



Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), is a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M). The company manufactures award-winning EVs like the Treo range, Zor Grand and e-Alfa. MLMML boasts the widest portfolio of electric, petrol, CNG, diesel last mile mobility three and four wheeler passenger and cargo vehicles. The EV portfolio, including the ZEO 4 wheeler SCV, is complemented by the powerful yet fuel-efficient Alfa and Jeeto range of vehicles.



MLMML's market share in the L5 category stands at an impressive 37.3%, despite stiff competition from legacy players and new entrants.The company has achieved notable milestones, including- becoming the first to sell over 2 Lakh commercial EVs, selling over 1 Lakh units of the Treo, India's No.1 electric auto.

In FY25, MLMML expanded its product portfolio with the launch of the Treo with a metal body and the Mahindra ZEO, its first-ever 4 wheeler electric SCV. The Mahindra ZEO, following in the footsteps of its electric 3 wheeler stablemates, has started off on its 4 wheeler cargo electrification journey.