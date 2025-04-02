Hyundai Alcazar Gets Wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, But At What Cost?

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has finally introduced much-awaited feature - Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, on its 7-seater SUV - Alcazar. However, it isn't what it sounds like. It SUV gets this feature, but at a cost. The company will now be offered a wired to wireless adapter to offer the convenience, but that will make you miss out on a charging port.

Add image caption here

Yes, you can put charge your device via the wireless charger, but this still is a make-shift solution, but certainly adds convenience and ease of using the infotainment system. Whether navigating maps, streaming music, or using voice commands, the wireless adapter enables users to access their favorite mobile apps (as supported by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) directly through the vehicle's infotainment system.

Commenting on the introduction of wired to wireless Adapter, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole- Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "At HMIL, our focus is to empower customers by providing best-in-class technology that elevates their driving experience. The introduction of our "wired to wireless Adapter" is a significant step in meeting the expectations of today's tech-savvy customers, who expect seamless connectivity throughout their journeys. We believe this innovation will enhance the in-car entertainment experience of our customers."

The new wired to wireless adapter would be available with Alcazar Prestige, Platinum and Signature variant.

The Hyundai Alcazar is on sale with two engine choices - 1.5L turbo-petrol and a 1.5L turbo-diesel. The former pushed out a peak power output of 160 Hp and 253 Nm of max torque. The latter, on the other hand, generates 115 Hp of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The petrol motor is available with either a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT, while the oil burner gets the option of a 6-speed stick-shift and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.