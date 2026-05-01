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Mahindra Records 56,331 SUV Sales In April'26, Recording 8% YoY Uptick

Mahindra posts 94,627 April sales, up 14% YoY; SUVs grow 8% to 56,331 units, while exports rise 47% amid strong overall demand.

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Mahindra Records 56,331 SUV Sales In April'26, Recording 8% YoY Uptick
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  • Domestic utility vehicle sales rose 8% to 56,331 units in April 2026.
  • Commercial vehicle sales showed growth with LCV under 2T up 13% in April.
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Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India's leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of April 2026 stood at 94,627 vehicles, a growth of 14%, including exports. In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 56,331 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 8% and overall, 57,833 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 23,427.

According to Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., "The year 2027 has begun on a positive note in April by achieving SUV sales of 56331 units, a growth of 8% and total vehicle sales of 94627 units, a 14% growth over the same month last year."

Also Read: Kia India Posts Best-Ever April Sales, New Seltos Remains Best-Seller

CategoryApril F27April F26% Change
Utility Vehicles56,33152,3308%
Cars + Vans
Passenger Vehicles56,33152,3308%

In the commercial vehicle space, Mahindra saw mixed but largely positive performance. The light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment under 2 tonnes grew by 13%, with sales rising to 2,984 units from 2,652 units last year. The LCV 2T-3.5T category also reported a 7% increase, reaching 20,443 units compared to 19,141 units. The three-wheeler segment witnessed a sharp jump of 81%, with volumes climbing to 9,899 units from 5,470 units in April last year.

CategoryApril F27April F26% Change
LCV < 2T2,9842,65213%
LCV 2T – 3.5T20,44319,1417%
3W9,8995,47081%

Also Read: Narrow Escape For Truck As Bridge Collapse At Shinku La Pass, Affecting Padum-Darcha Connectivity

Exports also showed strong momentum during the month. Mahindra exported 4,970 units in April, marking a 47% growth over 3,381 units shipped in the same period last year. Overall, the company's performance reflects consistent demand across both domestic and international markets.

CategoryApril F27April F26% Change
Total Exports4,9703,38147%
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