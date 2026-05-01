Mahindra Records 56,331 SUV Sales In April'26, Recording 8% YoY Uptick

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India's leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of April 2026 stood at 94,627 vehicles, a growth of 14%, including exports. In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 56,331 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 8% and overall, 57,833 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 23,427.

According to Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., "The year 2027 has begun on a positive note in April by achieving SUV sales of 56331 units, a growth of 8% and total vehicle sales of 94627 units, a 14% growth over the same month last year."

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Category April F27 April F26 % Change Utility Vehicles 56,331 52,330 8% Cars + Vans — — — Passenger Vehicles 56,331 52,330 8%

In the commercial vehicle space, Mahindra saw mixed but largely positive performance. The light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment under 2 tonnes grew by 13%, with sales rising to 2,984 units from 2,652 units last year. The LCV 2T-3.5T category also reported a 7% increase, reaching 20,443 units compared to 19,141 units. The three-wheeler segment witnessed a sharp jump of 81%, with volumes climbing to 9,899 units from 5,470 units in April last year.

Category April F27 April F26 % Change LCV < 2T 2,984 2,652 13% LCV 2T – 3.5T 20,443 19,141 7% 3W 9,899 5,470 81%

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Exports also showed strong momentum during the month. Mahindra exported 4,970 units in April, marking a 47% growth over 3,381 units shipped in the same period last year. Overall, the company's performance reflects consistent demand across both domestic and international markets.