Mahindra Hits Record SUV Sales In Sept 2025, Crosses 1 Lakh Units Overall

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced the sales numbers for September 2025. Based on the automaker's announcement, it has been a good month for the brand, with an achievement of the highest-ever monthly domestic sales of passenger vehicles with 56,233 units, beating the previous record of 54,504 units in October 2024.

The exceptional performance boosted the company's total auto sales, including exports, to 100,298 vehicles for the month, reflecting a 16 percent increase. With total UV sales, including exports, reaching 58,714 units, Mahindra showed robust growth in both domestic and international markets.

The company's groundbreaking results were achieved in a favorable market environment shaped by a combination of various factors. Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of Mahindra's Automotive Division, pointed out the influence of GST 2.0 reforms and the timing of the Navratri festival, which occurred in September this year, compared to October last year.

According to Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., "In September, we achieved SUV sales of 56,233 units, a growth of 10%, and total vehicle sales of 100,298 units, a 16% growth compared to the same month last year."

"Thanks to the impetus from GST 2.0 and the preceding weeks' pent-up demand, we have seen robust growth in dealer reported customer retails during the first nine days of Navratri, with over 60% growth in the SUV segment and over 70% growth in the CV segment compared to the first nine days of Navratri last year. The surge in festive demand has placed significant constraints on availability of trailers. We are working to improve dispatches to our dealer network within the constraints," he added.