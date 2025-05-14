Mahindra Bolero, Bolero Neo Bold Edition Unveiled

Mahindra & Mahindra has unveiled the new Bold Edition of the Bolero and the Bolero Neo, sold in the Indian market. The new edition brings aesthetic changes to the SUVs while keeping the powertrain and the feature list the same as the top-end variant. The introduction of these new versions seems like a necessary step as neither of the SUVs has received any update in a long time.

While most of the exterior details remain the same as the standard version of the SUVs, there are certain changes associated with the Bold Edition. Specifically, this version of the SUVs comes with dark chrome detailing on certain parts, including fog lamp embellishments, spare wheel cover, and front grille and rear AC vents on the Bolero. Along with this, the brand has added a special Bold Edition badge on the rear fender and the tailgate to signify their unique nature.

Along with the exterior, the interior of the Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo has received changes. These revisions in the cabin can be seen in the form of black upholstery, while the dashboard layout and all other elements remain the same. The changes also include a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel. To add to the premium feel, the Bolero Neo comes with neck pillows and seat belt covers.

Without any mechanical change, the Mahindra Bolero continues to seek power from the same 1.5-litre diesel engine. This unit kicks out 74 hp of power and 210 Nm of peak torque. This power is transferred to the wheels using a five-speed manual gearbox. Similarly, the Mahindra Bolero uses a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which is tuned to produce 98 hp of power and 260 Nm of torque. It works in conjunction with a five-speed manual transmission.