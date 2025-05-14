Maruti Suzuki Fronx Bags 4-Star Safety Rating- But There's A Catch

The Japan New Car Assessment Program (JNCAP) has performed crash tests on the Suzuki Fronx and announced the results. Based on the analysis conducted by the safety testing organisation, the car has scored a four star rating. The unit tested by the agency has been manufactured in India. However, it comes with more safety features compared to the iteration sold in the Indian market.

Based on the results, the Suzuki Fronx has an 84 percent score in the assessment. Specifically, it has managed to get an overall 163.75 points out of a total of 193.8 points. Apart from that, the car scored 79.42 points out of 85.8 points in the preventive safety performance test, while the collision safety performance test ended with a score of 76.33 points out of 100 points.

Also Read: New Hyundai Venue Spied Testing In India- Launch Soon?

In the offset frontal collision test, the Suzuki Fronx scored 21.08 points out of 24 points. The car also got a level 5/5 in full-wrap frontal collision test, side collision test, and pedestrian leg protection performance test.

The Suzuki Fronx sold in Japan is exported from the Indian market. However, unlike the Indian version of the car, it comes equipped with advanced safety features like autonomous emergency braking, lane departure prevention system, and more.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx in India is sold at a starting price of Rs 7.54 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with either a 1.2-litre K-series engine of the brand or a 1.0-litre K-series turbo petrol engine. The transmission options include a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT for the naturally aspirated engine and a 5-speed MT along with 6-speed AT for the turbo petrol.