Lexus LX 500d SUV Bookings Open In India: Price, Features, Specs

Lexus has now opened the bookings for the LX 500d SUV. The 500d was first showcased in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, in January. Lexus claims that the LX 500d is built to offer a taste of luxury on the roads and is also suitable for the rugged and least-discovered off-road trails. Here are the details and specs of the all-new Lexus LX 500d.

Lexus LX 500d SUV: Engine And Powertrain

The Lexus LX 500d gets a 3.3-liter V6, twin-turbo diesel engine that can churn out a peak power of 304.41 Hp and 700 Nm of torque. The V6 engine is mated with a 10-speed automatic gearbox and has an all-wheel drive system. It also gets multiple driving modes, like- Normal, Eco, Comfort, Sport S, Sport S+ and custom mode.



The Lexus LX 500d Urban is priced at Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom)

Lexus LX 500d SUV: Design, Safety Features

The LX 500d is equipped with a specially designed black radiator grille and matte grey aluminum wheel, with three dimensional spokes. The fog lamp cover, roof rails, door moldings, wheel arch moldings, door handles, and outer mirrors are shaded in black and dark tones.

The key features ensuring safety include- a Pre-Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Safe Exit Assist, Lane Departure Assist Automatic High Beam, and Adaptive High Beam System.



Lexus has also added a new air bladder-based refresh seat to help alleviate front-seat occupant fatigue, accessible through the center display.

Lexus LX 500d SUV: Price, Rivals

The Lexus LX 500d has two variants, the LX 500d Urban priced at Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom), and the LX 500d Overtrail tagged at Rs 3.12 crore (ex-showroom). The LX 500d rivals the Mercedes-Maybach GLS, BMW XM, and Range Rover, in the Indian market.