Lexus LM Deliveries Begin In India; Toyota Vellfire-Based Luxury MPV Hits Roads

Toyota's luxury arm has commenced the deliveries for its uber-luxurious MPV - Lexus LM 350h in India. Indian customers, who were waiting for the LM 350h, can now experience its unmatched comfort and tech-loaded interior. Lexus says that the LM 350h has already gained a huge response in the Indian market reflecting the growing demand for ultra-luxury travel, delivering an exceptional ownership experience, and setting a new standard.

The all-new Lexus LM 350h marks a new era in ultra-luxury mobility experience, with a host of World-first and Lexus-first features. Designed for a serene and productive passenger experience, advanced technologies ensure a smooth and near-silent ride with precise handling and exceptional rear-seat comfort providing a more restful ride. The LM is available in four-seater and seven-seater configurations. Either configurations offer superlative comfort.

Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice President of Lexus India, "We are humbled and delighted by the overwhelming response we have received from our guests for the new Lexus LM 350h. This vehicle embodies our commitment to luxury, and we are confident it has exceeded expectations and created a new benchmark in luxury first-class travel. We apologize for the long waiting period and sincerely thank all our guests for their continued support. The introduction of this product is a significant milestone for Lexus in India, and we are committed to providing our guests with world-class products thereby strengthening our relationship and continuing our legacy of innovation and excellence."

Recently to strengthen Lexus' commitment to customer satisfaction, Lexus India has recently introduced an 8-year/160,000 km vehicle warranty* for all new Lexus models sold in India from June 1, 2024. This initiative has set a new standard being first in the segment in the Indian luxury car industry, financially benefiting the guests and highlighting Lexus India's commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and service. Additionally, 5 years of Roadside Assistance further enhances guest convenience, providing peace of mind and higher value.